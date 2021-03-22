Advertisement

Active shooter reported at grocery store in Colorado: Boulder police

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2021 at 5:23 pm

carlballou/iStockBY: EMILY SHAPIRO, IVAN PEREIRA AND JEFFREY COOK, ABC NEWS

(BOULDER, Colo.) -- An "active shooter" has been reported at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

A law enforcement source told ABC News that officers responded to a report of someone shot in the parking area, and when they arrived at the scene, a suspect opened fire on them.

The suspect allegedly used a long gun, according to sources.

There are reports of injuries, but no further details are currently available, according to the source.

Several law enforcement agencies quickly arrived at the scene, including the state SWAT team.

Nearby eyewitnesses shared videos from outside the lot, which show officers ordering the suspect to come out of the store with his hands up and surrender.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted out a statement Monday afternoon reacting to the incident.

"Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder," he wrote. "My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back