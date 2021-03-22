Advertisement

Man accused of shooting partner that had child porn on phone, rejects deal

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2021 at 4:09 pm

TYLER — An Arlington man accused of shooting his partner at a convenience store near Tyler State Park, has rejected multiple plea deals from prosecutors. According to our news partner KETK, Robert Price, 51, rejected the latest deal, 40 years in prison, on Monday. Price allegedly shot and killed his partner, 32-year-old Nathaniel Snell, last July, after finding graphic images of child pornography on Snell’s phone. The shooting happened at State Park Gas Station on FM 14. Price was told his case is behind more than 80 Smith County residents asking for a trial. The next hearing for Price has not yet been scheduled. Price remains in the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Go Back