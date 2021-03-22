Advertisement

IHOP damaged in Sunday night fire

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2021 at 3:41 pm

TYLER — Tyler Fire and Police reacted to a structure fire at the IHOP Sunday night. According to our news partner KETK, the fire on W.S.W. Loop 323, brought multiple first responder units to the restaurant structure fire, west of South Broadway Avenue. The outside westbound lane of Loop 323 was temporarily closed to allow emergency crews to respond. The official cause to what started the fire, or the full extend of damages, has not been released at this time.

Go Back