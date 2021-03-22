Advertisement

Shreveport man awaits extradition in Gregg County Jail

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2021 at 3:15 pm

LONGVIEW — A Shreveport man awaits extradition after being arrested in Longview Sunday night. According to our news partner KETK, Joseph Lee Smith, 33, was placed in Gregg County Jail for his involvement in a shooting that has left a five-year-old boy in life-threatening condition. Smith is believed to be responsible for the shooting that grazed the boy’s mother, but hit her son in the head. The victim’s names have not been released by investigators. The mother was treated and released from a local hospital. Shreveport police got a tip that Smith was inside a Longview apartment, before LPD made the arrest.

Go Back