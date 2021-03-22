Advertisement

Tyler MPO meeting scheduled for Thursday

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2021 at 3:13 pm

TYLER — The city of Tyler reminded residents Monday, that the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Transportation Policy Committee has scheduled a regular meeting for Thursday at 2 p.m. The MPO gathering can be attended in person at City Hall on North Bonner Avenue or online. Board members will consider supporting the 2021 Statewide Safety Targets established by the Texas Department of Transportation, as well as adopting an update to the Master Street Plan. Learn more here.

Go Back