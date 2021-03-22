Advertisement

No injuries in overnight Long Cove fire at home with 10 occupants

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2021 at 3:20 pm

MALAKOFF — Multiple fire departments assisted an early morning house fire in the Long Cove community. According to the Payne Springs Fire Rescue, there were no injuries despite the house being occupied by 10 people. Crews arrived to fight the fire Sunday at 1:54 a.m. A total of 15 fire departments assisted PSFR. An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway by the Henderson County Fire Marshal.

