Longview announces temporary lane closure to begin Wednesday

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2021 at 1:11 pm

LONGVIEW — The city of Longview announced Monday a change in traffic flow that will begin this week. If all goes as planned, starting Wednesday, Hawkins Parkway, at the intersection of Good Shepherd Way, will be temporarily closed to eastbound, right lane traffic between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Officials expect the temporary lane closures will continue for several weeks to allow for the widening of Hawkins Parkway. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. Read more here.

