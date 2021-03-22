Advertisement

NET Health evaluates new ‘outreach’ clinics

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2021 at 12:48 pm

TYLER — The Northeast Texas Health Authority held multiple ‘outreach’ vaccination clinics last week, as well as immunizations given at Harvey Convention Center. NET Health’s George Roberts tells KTBB News, “This is kind of a test for us and we are learning. Our plan is to ultimately be able to do Harvey Convention Center as well as these outreach clinics. We plan to do more in the future. We are probably going to pause for a couple of weeks on those and then do more after Easter.” The Center for Disease Control says studies show that COVID-19 vaccines are effective at keeping you from getting the coronavirus. The CDC also says it will help keep you from getting seriously ill, if you do contract COVID-19.

