Rachel Lindsay warns ‘Bachelor’ fans that “toxic” behavior will be the franchise’s downfall

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2021 at 12:00 pm

ABC(LOS ANGELES) -- Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay doesn't believe the recent controversy involving embattled host Chris Harrison or contestant Rachael Kirkconnell will be the downfall of Bachelor Nation. Instead, she puts the blame solely on the bad behavior demonstrated by fans.

Speaking on the recent episode of the Higher Learning podcast, Lindsay warned Bachelor Nation that, should the "toxic" behavior continue unchecked, that will be the end of the dating show franchise.

"It's wild out there... It's so toxic. Bachelor Nation, y'all are gonna be the reason this show doesn't exist anymore because you're so damn toxic," the 35-year-old media personality warned. "You're gonna be the demise of the show and the reason it's taken down."

Lindsay noted how fans attacked past alums, touching upon how recent Bachelor star Matt James was hounded for breaking things off with finalist Kirkconnell.

"All they did was bash Matt," she lamented, expressing that James ended things with Rachael because of her past actions -- particularly the incident where she attended an Antebellum South party in 2018.

"You're nasty. You're vile. You're harassing Matt for a decision that he made," said Lindsay. "He supports [Rachael,] he's allowing her [make things right] on her own. Let's move on."

The former Bachelorette doubled down that she will keep using her voice to create meaningful change in the Bachelor franchise, with or without fans' support.

"Is it where it needs to be? No," the media personality explained before expressing optimism that she has encouraged the franchise to step in the right direction because of her persistence.

Previously, Lindsay revealed she had to step away from Instagram after her explosive interview with Harrison, which resulted in him excusing himself from the franchise and apologizing for his previous remarks. Lindsay revealed she received a slew of hateful and ugly messages.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

