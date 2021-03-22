Advertisement

Krispy Kreme will give vaccinated customers a free glazed doughnut through 2021

JHVEPhoto/iStockBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- To make getting a shot even sweeter, Krispy Kreme is offering a free original glazed doughnut to anyone who shows their COVID-19 vaccination card.



For the remainder of 2021, customers can redeem the offer "anytime, any day, even every day," the company announced Monday.

We'd like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut. No chance to get your Vaccine? This will run thru end of 2021. Info at https://t.co/gWnWhXOKKq pic.twitter.com/UqmDLne5E9 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 22, 2021

The new perk is one of many in the company's new campaign to support everyone getting vaccinated and those administering the shots, including surprise deliveries of free dozens to vaccination centers throughout the country.



Krispy Kreme is offering employees up to four hours of paid time off to encourage and enable them to get their vaccination.



It also announced Motivation Mondays to help Americans kick off the week on a high note, offering a free medium coffee and a free original glazed doughnut, no purchase necessary, every Monday from March 29 through May 24.

The company also extended its "Be Sweet Weekends" promotion that gives guests who purchase any dozen a second $1 dozen that includes 11 original glazed doughnuts and one special smiley-face doughnut to safely share with a friend or neighbors. The promotion is in effect from March 26 through May 23.



Throughout 2020, the doughnut chain gave away over 30 million of its classic confections to health care workers, first responders, teachers, coaches, graduating seniors, neighbors and more.



"We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer, said in a statement.



