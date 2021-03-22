Advertisement

Leslie Jones’ live reaction to Wonder Woman in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ goes viral on Twitter

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2021 at 10:00 am

ABC/Heidi Gutman(NEW YORK) -- (NOTE LANGUAGE) For those missing the live movie theater experience, head on over to Leslie Jones' twitter feed to watch her hilarious reaction to Wonder Woman kicking butt in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

In an often foul-mouthed commentary that got "Leslie Jones" trending on Twitter, the Saturday Night Live alumna recorded the scene on her iPhone as she screams her satisfaction at Gal Gadot's character dispatching a room full of terrorists.

"I've ALWAYS wanted to throw a man against the wall like that!" was one of the rare printable comments.

Jones captioned the post, "I love Wonder Woman!" followed by the hashtag "#LongA**Movie," poking fun at the HBO Max release's 4 hour, two-minute run time.

Jones already has a rep for her hilarious live-tweeting of events including Game of Thrones episodes and the 2018 Winter Olympics, the latter of which earned her a gig on NBC's coverage team.

By Stephen Iervolino

