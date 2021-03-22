Advertisement

Fatal Palestine shooting under investigation

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2021 at 10:30 am

PALESTINE — Palestine police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night. It happened in the area of Spring and Magnolia Street. According to our news partner KETK, 28-year-old Dustin Rodgers, of Elkhart, had an apparent gunshot wound to the torso. A 6-year-old child suffered a gunshot to his foot. Rodgers died from his injuries after being taken to the Palestine Regional Medical Center. The child was treated and released. The other two passengers in the car were not injured. A witness said that the gunfire came from another vehicle also traveling on Spring Street. Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.

“Detectives are currently working to identify a suspect and determine why this happened.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “We are asking that anyone with information on this case contact us immediately.” Anyone with any information can contact the Palestine Police Department at (903) 729-2254 or the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at (903) 729-8477.

