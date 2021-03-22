Advertisement

Tyler ISD approves ‘life skills’ class for high school seniors

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2021 at 10:30 am

TYLER — The class will be modeled to help students become successful adults. According to our news partner KETK, the Senior Seminar will be a 36-week course that is a requirement for graduation and will cover areas such as resume building, problem solving, and career planning. Also included is a nine-week class on helping guide students with financial planning. Instead of a traditional high school setting, learning will be done in small groups to enhance collaboration, which they hope will improve conflict resolution. Other topics that the seminar will cover is the importance of voting, registering for elections and time management.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford hopes the course will allow the seniors to be exposed to topics they can carry with them. “This is real-world type of exposure for our students. I think we can all appreciate that for the fact that we wish we would’ve had this type of opportunity when we were students. Um, I know that some people might be concerned that it’s a local graduation credit, but at the same time we only get one shot to educate our students, uh, here in the state of Texas and here in Tyler, Texas. And this is something that we think can enhance their educational experience in exiting Tyler ISD schools.” – Dr. Marty Crawford, Superintendent Tyler ISD

