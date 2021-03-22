Advertisement

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ threepeats at #1 at box office

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2021 at 7:30 am

Walt Disney Pictures(LOS ANGELES) -- Disney’s animated adventure Raya and the Last Dragon topped the box office for the third time in as many weeks, delivering an estimated $5.2 million.

The film, which collected an estimated $8 million overseas, has earned $71 million globally to date. Raya and the Last Dragon is also available to Disney+ subscribers for an additional $30.

Another animated, family-oriented movie, Tom and Jerry, came in second with an estimated $3.8 million; Newcomer The Courier, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Rachel Brosnahan debuted with an estimated $2 million; Chaos Walking took fourth place with an estimated $1.9 million, and The Croods: a New Age rounded out the top five with an estimated $620,000. Its worldwide totals now stands at $14.7 million.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back