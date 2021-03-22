WILLS POINT – An East Texas man is behind bars after a four-hour standoff with Van Zandt County deputies early Sunday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Sheriff Steve Hendrix said deputies responded to a domestic disturbance situation on CR 2627, just off I-20 near Wills Point, at 7:15 p.m. Saturday night. Monte Adair, 52, allegedly pointed a long gun at deputies, who immediately took cover. Sheriff Hendrix came to the scene along with the Wills Point Police K-9 unit and the State Park Police. The Forney-Terrell Joint SWAT Team was also called in for assistance when Adair refused to respond to the deputies’ commands outside the building. Just after 1:30 a.m., Adair was taken into custody after “non-lethal tactics” were used to end the standoff “without loss of life or serious injury.” Hendrix did not specify what this entailed. Adair is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant and assault causing bodily injury to a family member. He is being held on a $350,000 bond in the Van Zandt County Jail in Canton.

Advertisement

East Texas man arrested after nearly 4 hour standoff

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2021 at 7:39 am

WILLS POINT – An East Texas man is behind bars after a four-hour standoff with Van Zandt County deputies early Sunday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Sheriff Steve Hendrix said deputies responded to a domestic disturbance situation on CR 2627, just off I-20 near Wills Point, at 7:15 p.m. Saturday night. Monte Adair, 52, allegedly pointed a long gun at deputies, who immediately took cover. Sheriff Hendrix came to the scene along with the Wills Point Police K-9 unit and the State Park Police. The Forney-Terrell Joint SWAT Team was also called in for assistance when Adair refused to respond to the deputies’ commands outside the building. Just after 1:30 a.m., Adair was taken into custody after “non-lethal tactics” were used to end the standoff “without loss of life or serious injury.” Hendrix did not specify what this entailed. Adair is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant and assault causing bodily injury to a family member. He is being held on a $350,000 bond in the Van Zandt County Jail in Canton.

Go Back