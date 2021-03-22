Advertisement

Rep. Tom Reed apologizes after sexual misconduct claims, says he won’t run for office

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2021 at 7:46 am

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty ImagesBy ROSA SANCHEZ, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) -- Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., on Sunday apologized to the woman who accused him of sexual misconduct last week and said that he will not seek to get elected for any office once his term ends.



Nicolette Davis, who is currently an Army officer but was working as a lobbyist at the time of the alleged incident in 2017, accused Reed of rubbing her back and unhooking her bra without consent during a networking trip that year. The allegations were published by the Washington Post Friday.



Reed initially told the publication, "This account of my actions is not accurate," but in another statement, published on Twitter Sunday, he apologized.



"First, I apologize to Nicolette Davis. Even though I am only hearing of this matter as stated by Ms. Davis in the article now, I hear her voice and will not dismiss her. In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant," he wrote.



"Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility," he added.

He also apologized to his wife, kids, family members, colleagues, supporters and "the people of the 23rd District" who were affected by his actions.



He said the incident occurred when he was struggling with alcoholism, and he has been recovering from his addiction for four years.



Reed -- who said this February that he was considering running for New York governor against Andrew Cuomo -- also announced Sunday that he will not run for any elected office in 2022 and will be retiring from public service entirely on Jan. 2, 2023.



