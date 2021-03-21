Advertisement

TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2021 at 3:54 pm

TYLER — TxDOT is planning to conduct another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District during the Week of March 22. Tyler Maintenance plans to continue bridge work at Black Fork Creek on US 69. The second crew will be excavating ditches on SH 110N just off Loop 323 toward Van. Expect lane closures at both locations with traffic managed by flaggers. Longview Maintenance plans to continue mill and inlay operations on SH 31 from South St. to US 80 before moving to Spur 502/Judson Rd. between Loop 281 and Eden St. Expect various lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. Click here to get the complete rundown.

