Advertisement

Man arrested after car catches fire following chase

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2021 at 3:43 pm

CANTON — Authorities in Van Zandt County say a man was arrested Sunday morning after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase while throwing drugs out the window and ended up crashing his car, which burst into flames. That’s according to our news partner KETK and the County Eagle. Officials say the chase began at a Whataburger in Canton, continuing along I-20, FM 2965, and CR 3812. 37-year-old Carl Fulton only sustained minor injuries. He was jailed on charges of evading arrest, possession of drugs, and violation of parole.

Go Back