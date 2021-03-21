Advertisement

Source: Denver Broncos, CB Kyle Fuller agree to one-year, $9.5 million deal

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2021 at 8:20 pm

By ESPN.com

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Free-agent cornerback Kyle Fuller, who earned one of his two Pro Bowl selections with Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos, sources confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

Denver moved quickly to add Fuller to their defense after he was released by the Chicago Bears, where Fangio had been defensive coordinator for four years before he was hired as head coach for the Broncos in 2019. Fuller agreed to a one-year, $9.5 million deal, with $9 million guaranteed, sources said.

Fuller was entering the final year of a four-year, $56 million contract he signed with the team in 2018 and was set to count $20 million against the Bears’ cap. His release freed up $14 million in salary-cap space.

The 29-year-old had a career-best seven interceptions as well as a Pro Bowl selection in 2018 in Fangio’s last season with the Bears; Fuller was also a Pro Bowl selection in 2019. The Broncos had made upgrading the secondary one of the offseason’s biggest priorities and had signed cornerback Ronald Darby earlier this week.

Much like Darby, Fuller has position versatility, having also started at both left and right cornerback in his career. Darby said this past week he believed he would play on the left side in Fangio’s defense, but Fuller’s arrival could mean an adjustment.

With Bryce Callahan as well as Michael Ojemudia, who started 11 games last season as a rookie for the Broncos, the arrival of Fuller and Darby puts the Broncos in a much stronger position in their pass defense. While the Broncos, despite a rash of injuries in 2020 at cornerback, were able to finish No. 1 in the league in red zone defense, they were tied for 16th in the league in pass defense.

The Broncos also exercised the option in linebacker Von Miller’s contract this past week, bringing the franchise’s all-time sack leader back for the 2021 season.

When asked what he believed the team needed to do to improve the defense before free agency opened, general manager George Paton said: “I think in this league — Vic can tell you better than I can — you need pressure and you need cover players. You look at the good defenses around the league, teams can rush the quarterback and teams can cover. That is going to be a priority here. Vic will tell you that more than I will, but definitely a priority.”

Last season, Fuller tied for 94th in the league with one interception and 51st in pass breakups with eight.

For his career, Fuller has 19 interceptions, 82 passes defended and 390 tackles in 96 regular-season games.

NFL Network was first to report Fuller’s deal with Denver.

ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson contributed to this report.

