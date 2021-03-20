Advertisement

Search for suspect underway in Dallas nightclub shooting

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2021 at 4:05 pm

kali9/iStockBy MARLENE LENTHANG, ABC News



(DALLAS) -- A 21-year-old woman was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting at a Dallas nightclub early Saturday.



Dallas police responded to an active shooter call at the Pryme Night Club at 1:30 a.m. local time and found eight people injured.



All wounded victims were transferred to nearby hospitals and a woman identified as Daisy Navarrete, 21, was pronounced deceased, police said.



The suspect was involved in a verbal argument with another patron in the club, police said. When a witness tried to break up the argument, the suspect produced a firearm and began shooting into the crowd.



In a Saturday afternoon update, police released a surveillance photo of the suspect's back. The suspect was described as wearing a hat and jacket with unknown writing on the back.



Police are asking the public to come forward with information to identify the suspect.



The other victims were treated for injuries that ranged from stable to critical, police said.



The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation.



The Dallas Police Department asks for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Boz Rojas at 214-681-1786 or by email: boz.rojas@dallascityhall.com, please refer to case #047116-2021.



