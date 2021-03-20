AUSTIN (AP) – State health officials are reporting a solid dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases. They say 3,521 new cases were reported Friday, 852 fewer than on Thursday. The addition of 53 previously unreported cases brought the Texas pandemic total to just short of 2.74 million. The state also reports the fewest COVID-19 hospitalizations since Oct. 10 at 3,752 as of Thursday, the most recent total available. The estimate of active cases also has fallen by about 1,100 to 107,597. Johns Hopkins University researchers say the 158 new COVID-19 deaths raised the state’s pandemic death toll to 47,193.

New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations still falling in Texas

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2021 at 9:07 am

