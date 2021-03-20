TYLER — The Tyler ISD has named its Campus Teachers of the Year. According to a news release, teachers receive this honor from their school administrators and staff. The campuses chose these teachers for modeling extraordinary leadership and excellence in teaching, according to the release. Partnering with the school district on various projects over the years, Cooperative Teachers Credit Union has sponsored the event since 2014. TISD will honor all Campus Teachers of the Year and announce its 2021 District Teachers of the Year at a limited-attendance Educator of the Year Banquet April 29. Click here to get all the details.

Advertisement

Tyler ISD campuses name Teachers of the Year

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2021 at 8:39 am

TYLER — The Tyler ISD has named its Campus Teachers of the Year. According to a news release, teachers receive this honor from their school administrators and staff. The campuses chose these teachers for modeling extraordinary leadership and excellence in teaching, according to the release. Partnering with the school district on various projects over the years, Cooperative Teachers Credit Union has sponsored the event since 2014. TISD will honor all Campus Teachers of the Year and announce its 2021 District Teachers of the Year at a limited-attendance Educator of the Year Banquet April 29. Click here to get all the details.

Go Back