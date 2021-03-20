Azalea & Spring Flower Trail underway

TYLER — The 62nd annual Azalea & Spring Flower Trail got underway Friday and continues through April 4. The recent winter storm and frigid temperatures have many wondering what condition the azaleas will be in this year. Visit Tyler consulted with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulturist Greg Grant, who thinks visitors can expect to see about 15-20% of the normal blooms for this time of year. The Azalea Trail stretches ten miles and attracts more than 100,000 visitors to Tyler each year. To read more click here .

