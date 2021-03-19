Advertisement

Teen girls reported kidnapped found safe, man arrested

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2021 at 5:27 pm

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Two teenage girls who police say were reported as kidnapped from New Hampshire have been found safe during a traffic stop in Connecticut. Police say 18-year-old Cameron Snody, of Fort Worth, Texas, flew to New Hampshire to meet a 17-year-old girl he had been communicating with on a messaging app. Police say Snody went to the girl’s hometown of Swanzey, stole her brother’s car and drove off with her and her 15-year-old friend. Connecticut troopers stopped the car in Hartford and arrested Snody. He will face kidnapping charges when returned to New Hampshire. It wasn’t clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the charges.

