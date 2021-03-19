Advertisement

Aldi to pay $1.4 million dollars after losing case where customer was injured in fall

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2021 at 4:53 pm

TYLER — An injured Aldi customer has been awarded 1.4 million dollars by a federal jury in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, the award comes after the customer suffered injuries from a fall at the supermarket in Longview. In a prepared statement from the plaintiffs attorney’s, Roberts and Roberts, the law firm said, “This is the highest verdict ever in a business premises liability case in a Texas federal court. Our client was injured… Aldi refused to take responsibility for its actions and told us that they would never pay six figures to resolve this case.” The plaintiff was represented by Frank Weedon, Randy Roberts, Justin Charles Roberts and Allen Gardner for the law firm.

