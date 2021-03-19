Advertisement

Police make arrest in early morning shooting in Marshall

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2021 at 4:35 pm

MARSHALL — Police in Marshall have arrested a man following an early morning shooting of a newspaper carrier. The 34-year-old female paper carrier called 911 saying she had been shot. The victim was transported to a Longview hospital. Officers made contact with an individual at the residence, later identified as Jose Manual Galvan, 20, of Marshall. Police say Galvan was uncooperative and detained while the investigation was conducted. Preliminary gunshot residue swabs showed Galvan had recently fired a weapon. A search warrant for Galvan’s residence was obtained and authorities say they located an AR15 rifle, spent shell casings, and a large quantity of illegal THC products. The suspect was arrested and placed in the Harrison County Jail.

Go Back