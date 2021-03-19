Advertisement

Azalea sale coming to the Goodman-LeGrand Museum

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2021 at 4:06 pm

TYLER — The Goodman-LeGrand Museum will host the Texas Chapter of the Azalea Society of America on March 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers said Friday, several varieties of azalea bushes will be available for purchase. Advisers will be on-hand to answer questions regarding proper care for growing azaleas. The museum will also be open for tours. Visitors will be encouraged to wear a mask at all times and tour size will be limited to 5 people.

