Police: Man refuses mask, stabs worker at Texas restaurant

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2021 at 3:59 pm

LEAGUE CITY (AP) – Police in Texas have been searching for a man accused of refusing to wear a mask at a Jack in the Box and then stabbing the shift manager with what’s believed to be a pocketknife. The incident this week in League City, just southeast of Houston, follows a similar situation in nearby cities, where a woman was arrested after refusing to wear a mask, first at at a bank and then at an office supply store. League City police said 53-year-old James Schulz was wanted in connection with the stabbing at the Jack in the Box late Wednesday.

