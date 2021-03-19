Advertisement

Texas court dodges saying whether grid operator can be sued

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2021 at 3:57 pm

AUSTIN (AP) – The Texas Supreme Court has sidestepped a ruling on whether the state’s embattled power grid operator can be sued. The decision Friday comes as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas remains under fire following February’s deadly blackouts. More than 50 people died in the winter storm and resulting blackouts, which left millions of people without electricity for days. The majority wrote in a 5-4 opinion that the court lacked jurisdiction to make a determination. Wrongful death lawsuits have piled up since the storm, and ERCOT faces an overhaul from state lawmakers.

