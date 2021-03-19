Advertisement

Crew member dies after suffering “fatal medical event” on set of ‘The Conners’

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2021 at 3:28 pm

ABC Press(LOS ANGELES) -- An as-yet-unidentified crew member died from what was described as a "fatal medical event" on the set of the ABC sitcom The Conners Thursday evening.

According to TMZ, the staff member was on a catwalk at Stage 22 at the CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles, where the show is filmed, when he suffered the fatal event. Set medics were unable to resuscitate him, the gossip site said.

Werner Entertainment, which produces the show, said in a statement, "With heavy hearts we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal medical event today. He was a much loved member of 'The Conners' and 'Roseanne' families for over 25 years."

The statement continued, "As we remember our beloved colleague, we ask that you respect the privacy of his family and loved ones as they begin their grieving process."

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back