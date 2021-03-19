Advertisement

Drawing to be held Saturday to benefit ETCC

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2021 at 2:04 pm

TYLER — The East Texas Crisis Center had to cancel the 31 annual auto and cycle show earlier this year. However, the non-profit was able to extend the drawing for their iconic 1965 Ford Mustang give-a-way by 30 days. Organizers say the drawing will take place Saturday at 4 p.m. at Traditions Restaurant on South Broadway Avenue in Tyler. The East Texas Crisis Center offers immediate emergency intervention as well as advocacy help during regular business hours. Purchase tickets here.

Go Back