Advertisement

Locker rooms cause controversy as March Madness kicks off

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2021 at 12:49 pm

jetcityimage/iStockBy ABC News



(INDIANAPOLIS) -- The NCAA basketball tournaments are back after being cancelled last year over COVID-19 concerns.



Now as the men's and women's tourneys begin, the NCAA is facing new concerns. The organization that oversees college athletics has come under fire after a video by Oregon’s Sedona Prince went viral, comparing the women’s and men’s weight rooms in their respective tournament bubbles.



Watch the report from ABC's Good Morning America to learn more:

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back