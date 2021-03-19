Locker rooms cause controversy as March Madness kicks off
March 19, 2021
March 19, 2021 at
12:49 pm
jetcityimage/iStockBy ABC News
(INDIANAPOLIS) -- The NCAA basketball tournaments are back after being cancelled last year over COVID-19 concerns.
Now as the men's and women's tourneys begin, the NCAA is facing new concerns. The organization that oversees college athletics has come under fire after a video by Oregon’s Sedona Prince went viral, comparing the women’s and men’s weight rooms in their respective tournament bubbles. Watch the report from ABC's Good Morning America to learn more:
