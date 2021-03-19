Advertisement

Tyler KTB passes out quarterly award to Janie’s Cakes

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2021 at 1:30 pm

TYLER — Janie’s Cakes has received the Beauty and the Business Award for the fourth quarter of 2020. In a prepared statement Friday, the Keep Tyler Beautiful Board said, “The Beauty and Business Award recognizes businesses in the community for their improvement, upkeep, cleanliness, and beautification efforts.” Businesses are nominated by the public and board members measure different criteria against other nominated local establishments. Janie’s Cakes has been serving the East Texas community since 1987. Read more here.

