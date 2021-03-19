Advertisement

Good results continue in administering immunizations

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2021 at 1:23 pm

TYLER — Earlier this week tier 1C, adults age 50 and over, became authorized to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. The Northeast Texas Health District’s George Roberts told KTBB news, “We are still seeing a great demand for the vaccines and very popular trends with the vaccines. I know the administration in Washington would like to see any adult that would like to get a vaccine to be able to somehow be able to receive it by May. I hope that this is an achievable target.” The NET Health President described the three immunizations that have been approved for distribution, “They are all good vaccines.”

Roberts went on to say, “The major differences with Moderna and Phizer is you have to take two doses. Anytime after 21 days you can get your second dose of Phizer, and any time after 28 days you can get your second dose of Moderna. With the Johnson and Johnson that’s a one dose vaccine; we’ve had good results with all of them so far.”

