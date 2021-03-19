Advertisement

Vaccination appointments remain at CHRISTUS GSMC for this Sunday

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2021 at 12:22 pm

LONGVIEW — CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System said Friday that new appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations still remain for this weekend. The hospital added time slots that are available for Sunday, at the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Vaccination Hub site in Longview. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by clicking here. If individuals do not show up for their appointment, then notifications of available vaccines would be posted on the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System Facebook Page, City of Longview page and Mayor Mack’s page, Sunday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Go Back