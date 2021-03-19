Advertisement

No jeans, no streams: Academy’s strict rules for this year’s Oscars ceremony

ABC/AMPAS(LOS ANGELES) -- For those stars looking forward to going casual for this year's Oscars, or phoning it in via Zoom as they did for other recent awards shows, they'll have to think again.

And sorry, Jason Sudeikis, it looks like you'll have to leave your tie-dye Golden Globes hoodie at home.

Variety got a hold of a letter that the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences sent to this year's nominees, outlining its rules for the April 25 ceremony, which will be held at Los Angeles' Union Station.

The missive details a dress code described as "a fusion of inspirational and aspirational," which the industry trade translates to, "formal is cool if you want to go there, but casual is really not."

Additionally, there will be no Zoom or other video option for those who can't -- or don't want to -- show up in person. The venue will be specifically outfitted for distancing and with strict COVID-19 protocols in place. Testing will be mandatory for attendees, too.

"We are going to great lengths to provide a safe and enjoyable evening for all of you in person, as well as for all the millions of film fans around the world," the letter tells noms, "and we feel the virtual thing will diminish those efforts."

The show's producers, which include Django Unchained Oscar nominee Stacey Sher and Traffic's Oscar-winning director, Steven Soderbergh, announced there will be a pre-show gathering in the courtyard of the venue but no public viewing grandstands as in years past, as only nominees and their guests are invited to attend.

The 93rd Academy Awards air Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

