AUSTIN — Texas State Representative Matt Schaefer has filed a bill to create a fifth district court in Smith County to help reduce the backlog of criminal cases. According to our news partner KETK, the Republican from Tyler, filed the bill last week. The court would be known as the 475th District Court and its judge would need to be elected. There are currently four district courts in Smith County, and only three handle felony cases. Leaders say the backlog of cases yet to be heard is due to the strain on the current system. The population for Smith county is 230,000 people. The last time a district court was added, in 1977, the population was half that size.

Schaefer files bill to add 5th district court in Smith County

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2021 at 11:50 am

