Woman claiming to be Pete Davidson’s wife arrested for breaking into his house

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2021 at 11:00 am

NBCUniversal/Peggy Sirota(NEW YORK) -- Earlier this week, a bogus press release went out claiming that Pete Davidson was starting a production company with a woman named Michelle, to whom he'd secretly gotten married. The Saturday Night Live star refuted the claims and it was soon revealed that the report was a phony.

Now, the person who crafted the fake release has been arrested by authorities for breaking into Davidson's mother's house.

24-year-old Michelle Mootreddy arrived unwanted at the home in Staten Island, NY at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Davidson’s mother answered the door when Mootreddy arrived, told her he was not at home and instructed her to leave, but Mootreddy went around the side of the home and entered through a back door.

Police were called, arrested Mootreddy and charged her with criminal trespassing, stalking and harassment. She told police that she and Davidson had a "telepathic love connection."

So far, Davidson's reps haven't issued a statement regarding the arrest.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

