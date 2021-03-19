MARSHALL — Police in Marshall are investigating a shooting involving a newspaper carrier. It happened around 5:30 Friday morning in the area of Oak Street. According to a news release, a patrol lieutenant heard several gunshots north of his location, followed by numerous 911 calls reporting gunfire. The 34-year-old female paper carrier also called 911 and stated that she believed she had been shot. Officers responded to the scene and secured the location allowing Marshall Fire Department personnel to treat and transport the victim to a Longview hospital. An unidentified person of interest has been detained. Additional details were not available.

Newspaper carrier shot in Marshall

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2021 at 10:33 am

