DALLAS (AP) – The NFL says it’s investigating allegations that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson sexually assaulted multiple women after three massage therapists filed lawsuits against the star player. Watson has broadly denied that he acted inappropriately and says he looks forward to clearing his name. The lawsuits were filed this week. The women are not named in the suits. They’re represented by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee. He posted a picture Thursday of a letter from the NFL on his Instagram account that said the league had launched an investigation. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that the matter was “under review of the personal conduct policy.”

NFL reviewing sex assault claims against Texans QB Watson

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2021 at 8:02 am

