AUSTIN (AP) – The latest Texas COVID-19 figures show that not only are the number of cases declining, so are COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases Thursday fell 373 cases from the day before to 4,373. The state’s pandemic total is at almost 2.74 million cases. The state reported 3,846 COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday, the most recent total available and 69 fewer than Tuesday. Johns Hopkins University researchers say Texas’ pandemic death toll is at almost 47,000.

Advertisement

Texas’ COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases continue to decline

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2021 at 8:02 am

AUSTIN (AP) – The latest Texas COVID-19 figures show that not only are the number of cases declining, so are COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases Thursday fell 373 cases from the day before to 4,373. The state’s pandemic total is at almost 2.74 million cases. The state reported 3,846 COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday, the most recent total available and 69 fewer than Tuesday. Johns Hopkins University researchers say Texas’ pandemic death toll is at almost 47,000.

Go Back