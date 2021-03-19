Advertisement

WR Breshad Perriman joins Detroit Lions, team father Brett starred for

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2021 at 8:24 pm

By MICHAEL ROTHSTEIN

The Detroit Lions are signing the son of one of their all-time great receivers, agreeing to terms with Breshad Perriman on a one-year, $3 million deal, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 27-year-old Perriman, the son of former Lions wide receiver Brett Perriman, was actually born during his dad’s stint with Detroit. Now Breshad Perriman will wear the jersey his father once wore as well.

Perriman should have a role in Detroit’s rebuilt receiver room, where he and Tyrell Williams are the most experienced pass-catchers the Lions have.

When the older Perriman was in Detroit, he appeared in 94 games, starting 91 of them, with 428 catches for 5,244 yards and 25 touchdowns. He ranks fourth in team history in catches and yards.

Perriman was a disappointment last season, his only season with the New York Jets, finishing with just 30 receptions for 505 yards (16.8 average) and three touchdowns in 12 games.

After losing top receiver Robby Anderson to the Carolina Panthers last year, the Jets pivoted quickly in free agency, signing Perriman to a one-year, $6.5 million contract. The hope was that he’d replace Anderson as their deep threat, but he was inconsistent in that role.

Continuing a career-long trend, Perriman was slowed by injuries, including an ankle injury that cost him three games early in the season. He also battled a chronic knee issue throughout the year. In six seasons, he has missed a total of 33 games.

When healthy, Perriman struggled to develop chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold. In fact, his best game came with the strong-armed Joe Flacco in the lineup — a five-catch, 101-yard, two-touchdown performance against the New England Patriots in Week 9. He disappeared late in the season, managing only eight catches over the final five games.

The Jets signed Perriman, in large part, based on his 2019 finish with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He caught fire late in the season, finishing with career highs in receptions (36), receiving yards (645) and touchdowns (six).

Known as one of the fastest players in the league, Perriman was a first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2015, but he sat out his entire rookie year due to a severe knee injury. In five seasons, he has only 125 receptions.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini contributed to this report.

