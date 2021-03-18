Advertisement

NET Health to give 2nd round of PHIZER vaccines at Harvey

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2021 at 4:48 pm

TYLER — The Northeast Texas Health District is saying that those who have had their first PFIZER vaccine administered by NET Health, before February 28th, should schedule their 2nd vaccine. NET Health will hold inoculations this Saturday and next Tuesday at Harvey Hall in Tyler. The clinics will be held between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Organizers say you must have an appointment before going to Harvey Hall. You will need your “CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card” upon arrival. You can schedule your appointment by clicking here.

