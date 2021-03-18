Advertisement

Hitch on trailer left ‘open’ in fatal Toll 49 crash

TYLER — New information has been released in a fatal crash last week on Toll 49. According to our news partner KETK, a Freightliner truck was attached to a trailer, driven by 38 year old Steven Fredrick Elgin. An investigation report shows the trailer hitch had been left in the open position and was not locked. The safety chains connecting the truck and trailer broke and became detached striking a vehicle driven by Kelly Hall of Tyler. Hall, 49, died at the scene. April Files, 42, of Houston was also hit in a separate vehicle. Files was transported to CHRISTUS Mother Frances in stable condition.

