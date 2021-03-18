Advertisement

Three women sue Texans QB Deshaun Watson for alleged sex assault

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2021 at 3:50 pm

DALLAS (AP) – Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing lawsuits from three masseuses who accuse the star player of sexual assault. They allege a “disturbing pattern” of behavior toward women. The lawsuits were filed this week. The 25-year-old has broadly denied that he acted inappropriately and said he looks forward to clearing his name. He said in a Tuesday statement, “I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.” A lawyer for the women did not immediately respond to questions. A Houston police spokeswoman declined to comment on whether any of the incidents were reported to police. According to the suits, the women live in Texas, Oregon, and Georgia and work giving massages.

Go Back