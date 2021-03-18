Advertisement

Babysitter awaits sentencing

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2021 at 4:24 pm

TYLER — A Tyler babysitter pleaded guilty Thursday to leaving an 11-month-old infant alone in a bathroom closet for over three hours. According to our news partner KETK, Kelsey Frazier, 28, now awaits her sentence after an emotional three-and-a-half-hour hearing that presented testimony from several witnesses, including Alyssa Duffey, the baby’s mother. Prosecutors have recommended 16 years in prison, just four years short of the maximum. The defense requests 10 years of deferred probation. This means the case against Frazier would be dismissed if she followed all the conditions through 2031.

