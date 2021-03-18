Advertisement

Drive-thru food allocation to happen at Lindsay Park in Tyler

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2021 at 4:52 pm

TYLER — A drive-thru food distribution sponsored by the East Texas Food Bank takes place Friday in Tyler. The non-profit organization says as with past allocations, the event is open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. Walk-ups will not be accepted. Multiple households can carpool. However, organizers remind participants that a note must be provided if someone is picking up for another household. The event will take place at Lindsey Park in Tyler from 10 a.m. to noon, while supplies last.

Go Back