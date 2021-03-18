Advertisement

Somber anniversary recognized at UT-Health

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2021 at 4:10 pm

TYLER — March 18 marks the one year anniversary of the first patient admitted to UT Health Tyler due to COVID-19. An artistic installation on the UT Health Tyler skywalk commemorates the somber occasion with 3,654 paper lantern cutouts. Each piece of artwork represents the amount of people treated with the coronavirus at UT Health East Texas during the past 12 months. Every lantern has the initials of the patient treated at hospitals across the division. Larger lanterns symbolize those who died from the coronavirus.

