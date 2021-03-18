Advertisement

Jennifer Garner reveals Mark Ruffalo almost quit ’13 Going on 30′

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2021 at 12:00 pm

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1(LOS ANGELES) -- As it's known today, 13 Going on 30 is a 2004 romantic fantasy that starred Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo but it almost didn't end up that way.

During a recent interview with The Skimm, Garner revealed that her co-star considered dropping out of the project all because of that iconic "Thriller" dance scene he had to learn.

"We started to learn the dance. Our first rehearsal, I think it was Mark and Judy [Greer], and Judy and I were both dancers growing up and poor Mark didn't know that," the actress shared. "And he came in and he hated the rehearsal process so much he almost dropped out of the movie."

Obviously, we know that Mark stuck with it and, as it turns out, the scene is Garner's favorite memory from 13 Going on 30.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

