Annual event this Saturday in Tyler

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2021 at 12:53 pm

TYLER — The Children’s Park of Tyler is inviting residents this Saturday, to their annual “Teddy Bear Picnic.” Organizers say, that although the deeper meaning of the park is to connect with grieving families, it remains a wonderful place for children to practice the art of natural play. Kids are invited to bring their favorite teddy bear and enjoy the event from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families can bring a picnic or food trucks will also be an option. In a prepared statement promoters invite children to “climb on the waterfalls and use their imaginations to discover new and exciting things around them.” Read more here.

